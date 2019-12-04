Editorial: How do we solve the dog barking solution? Communicate

The barking by a nearby dog may seem nonstop. It wakes you or keeps “the Sandman” from visiting.

What to do? Communicate.

The quad-city area has provisions for returning silence to your neighborhood, and oftentimes a simple phone call to your neighbor will do the trick, officials report.

If that does not work, the city and the county approach incessantly barking dogs in certain ways.

The City of Prescott code states (Prescott City Code 5-2-5 (A)1) that, “All dogs, hybrid dogs and hybrid cats shall be kept and maintained in such a manner so as not to disturb the peace, comfort or health of any person residing with the boundaries of the city.”

And the consequences? City code states, “Any person or persons convicted of a violation of any provision of this section [5-2-5] shall be guilty of a petty offense, and upon conviction shall be punished by a fine not to exceed three hundred dollars ($300), in addition to any other sanctions to which the defendant may be subject.”

Animal Control Officer Tim Yogerst in Prescott Valley says, “We try to use the first time [offense] as an educational situation, then go from there.”

Animal Control has a hotline (928-772-5154) and Barking Dog Notification form online (www.pvaz.net) in Prescott Valley.

In the county, people who hear a dog constantly barking are encouraged to contact the owner directly — or call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 and have an Animal Control officer look into the complaint; be specific about the location and the responsible party.

The Sheriff’s Office puts a time factor on the disturbance, “Generally ongoing barking for 10 minutes can be considered a violation, but it can be in context to outside influences.”

Another potential violation is 30 minutes of barking spanning three hours. Officers say they issue warnings first, which usually corrects the problem.

Unfortunately, two minutes can seem like 10.

If a situation persists “without resolution after warnings have been given, the complaining party is given a ‘bark petition’ to be completed along with signatures from neighbors, if appropriate” and “could result in a misdemeanor citation and court action,” the Sheriff’s Office states.

Remember to remain calm and courteous, and realize your neighbor may not be aware of the problem.