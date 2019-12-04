OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 04
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Teachers deserve parents’ patience and respect

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: December 4, 2019 7:07 p.m.

Dear Annie: I am a teacher in a small town in New England. When I began my job, I thought it was the best job in the world. I spent a lot of time, money and effort to learn the skills to become an effective teacher, and I couldn’t think of a better way to give back to my community.

Fast-forward a few years. Most teachers work very hard to plan quality lessons and to make sure that students are making progress in school, but the lack of basic respect in return is severely lacking. The worst of it doesn’t come from students. It’s hard to believe the appalling behavior from parents that school staff is expected to tolerate.

One recent incident really bothered me. A parent was upset because her child was not getting an A in a certain class. She named the teacher on a public chatroom and invited negative comments! Fortunately for the brilliant, wonderful and respected teacher, several community members came to their defense and let the poster know that her post was inappropriate.

Parents who post such negative comments never tell the other side of the story: that their child has many missing assignments, poor behavior or poor attendance. Often, the information they post is completely false. This type of behavior seems to be getting worse every year.

If parents have a legitimate concern about their child, they should call or email the teacher and have a conversation. If they want more information or further discussion, they should ask for a meeting and discuss their concerns civilly.

Yelling at school staff, defending your child’s disrespectful or unsafe behavior, making threats and publicly posting your displeasure about school staff online is inappropriate and unacceptable. I can’t imagine how these parents would feel if someone posted publicly about their child like this. — A Little Respect, Please

Dear A Little Respect: You deserve a lot of respect for your profession. Teaching is one of the most important jobs in our nation, so thank you for your service. You are shaping our youth and preparing them for the real world. These parents are way out of line and should know they are potentially hurting their children.

One of the most important lessons a parent and teacher can impart to their children and students is that mistakes are opportunities to try better the next time. This teaches kids resilience and helps them develop their self-esteem.

The goal is for every student to develop a growth mindset as opposed to a fixed mindset. These terms are from Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck, who says that when a student has a fixed mindset, they believe that their basic abilities, intelligence and talents are fixed traits, while students with a growth mindset believe their abilities and intelligence can be developed with effort, learning and persistence.

In a growth mindset, you believe a lasting relationship comes from effort and working through inevitable differences. In a fixed mindset, it’s all about the outcome. If you fail, you think all effort was wasted. Those with a growth mindset know it’s all about the process, so the outcome hardly matters.

If the parents try to rescue their children every time they don’t get an A or don’t make the team, they aren’t helping their child. In fact, they’re sending their children the message that they aren’t capable of succeeding on their own.

Badmouthing a teacher on a public forum is one of the most tasteless and harmful things I have ever heard about. I am very sorry for your friend and glad that other people came to their defense. I hope this letter helps parents think twice before they swoop in to try to fix their children’s inevitable imperfections.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Annie's Mailbox: Class failure ends participation in school drama
Dear Annie: For god and country — or something
Dear Annie: Kids these days should rethink what’s ‘cute’
Dear Annie: Notes on a college admission scandal I
Dear Annie: Younger brother is a mess

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries