Christmas parade, courthouse lighting set for Dec. 7 in downtown Prescott

Downtown Prescott is the place to go for more holiday cheer Saturday, Dec. 7, with more than 90 entries set for the 37th annual Prescott Chamber Christmas Parade, followed by thousands of lights brightening courthouse plaza for the 65th annual Courthouse lighting.

The parade, themed “The Ugly Christmas Sweater,” starts at 1 p.m. and people are encouraged to get downtown early and set up their chairs. It goes on even if it rains or snows, said Prescott Chamber of Commerce Special Events Coordinator Scott Currey.

There will be entertainment on Gurley Street for a couple of hours after the parade and at 5 p.m., the entertainment will switch to the courthouse and go until 6 p.m. when the Courthouse Lighting program begins.

— The Daily Courier