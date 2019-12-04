Brown chosen to lead Yavapai County Board of Supervisors in 2020

For the second time in his seven years on the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, District 4 Supervisor Craig Brown will be at the helm of the board.

In a vote during their Wednesday, Dec. 4 meeting, the supervisors selected Brown to serve as chairman for the coming year.

He will replace District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison, who has served as board chairman for 2019. Along with Brown’s appointment as chairman, Garrison was chosen to serve as vice chairman for 2020.

Brown, who earlier served as board chairman in 2016, was originally elected to the board in 2012 and took office as a supervisor in 2013. He was re-elected for a second term in 2016, and he has announced that he plans to run for a third term in 2020.

The Board of Supervisors annually chooses a new chairman and vice chairman in December, with the new leadership taking office in January.

The board chairman regularly is responsible for signing contracts, setting board agendas, establishing proclamations and setting special meetings.

“One of the biggest things is the chairman needs to be there in the event of a disaster declaration,” Brown said, noting that past chairmen have dealt with wildfire disasters.

The chairman’s role in 2020 also will revolve around the proposed $70 million bond issue for a new jail complex in Prescott, Brown added.

