Arizona officials vote to ban animals from county facilities
KINGMAN, Ariz. — Officials in Arizona have voted to ban animals other than service animals from county facilities.
The Kingman Miner reported the Mohave County Board of Supervisors passed the new rule at its meeting Monday.
Officials say the ban was prompted by encounters with disruptive animals in offices and a lack of clarity about which animals were allowed.
The ban covers all facilities with the exception of the animal shelter and the Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Officials say the county is potentially liable for events on county property such as animals biting people, animals fighting or the spread of allergens.
Officials say limiting entrance to service animals is not a perfect solution, but provides the county with leverage to deal with violators.
