OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 04
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona officials vote to ban animals from county facilities

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors passed a new rule this week to ban animals other than service animals from county facilities. (Stock art)

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors passed a new rule this week to ban animals other than service animals from county facilities. (Stock art)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 4, 2019 4:57 p.m.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — Officials in Arizona have voted to ban animals other than service animals from county facilities.

The Kingman Miner reported the Mohave County Board of Supervisors passed the new rule at its meeting Monday.

Officials say the ban was prompted by encounters with disruptive animals in offices and a lack of clarity about which animals were allowed.

The ban covers all facilities with the exception of the animal shelter and the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Officials say the county is potentially liable for events on county property such as animals biting people, animals fighting or the spread of allergens.

Officials say limiting entrance to service animals is not a perfect solution, but provides the county with leverage to deal with violators.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona in Brief: Nearly 170 animals seized from Phoenix boarding facility
Arizona county official calls burro overpopulation a ‘crisis’
Mohave County shelter condemned, leaves 180 animals homeless
ACLU backs J’aime Morgaine in lawsuit against Rep. Paul Gosar
Supervisors uphold $38K fine on couple with 25 dogs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries