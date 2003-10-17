OFFERS
Wed, Dec. 04
$10,000 reward for arrest: Police seek information in 2003 double murder case

On Oct. 17, 2003, Brandon Rumbaugh and his girlfriend Lisa Gurrieri left Scottsdale for an overnight camping trip north of Phoenix and never came home. They were found dead in the bed of a Ford F-150 pick-up truck near Bumble Bee, Arizona. (Yavapai Silent Witness/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 4, 2019 7:45 p.m.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads authorities to an arrest of the suspect responsible for a 2003 double murder near Bumble Bee, according to spokesperson Chris Wilson on Wednesday night.

CASE DETAILS

On Oct. 17, 2003, Brandon Rumbaugh and his girlfriend Lisa Gurrieri left Scottsdale for an overnight camping trip north of Phoenix.

The couple borrowed a 2000 white Ford F-150 pick-up truck and were to return the following day. When the couple did not return, friends and family began to search.

photo

Photo of Lisa Gurrieri. A broken disposable camera was found 100 feet from the scene with some photos intact. One was a photo of the two victims in the back of a truck. It is believed to be the last photograph of them alive. (Yavapai Silent Witness/Courtesy)

Photo of Brandon Rumbaugh. A broken disposable camera was found 100 feet from the scene with some photos intact. One was a photo of the two victims in the back of a truck. It is believed to be the last photograph of them alive. (Yavapai Silent Witness/Courtesy)

Later, the couple’s bodies were found shot to death lying in the bed of the borrowed pick-up. The pick-up was parked in a dirt parking area off Bumble Bee Road a short distance from Interstate 17 and Sunset Point.

A borrowed video camera was missing from the scene with its case left behind. Also, a broken disposable camera was found 100 feet from the scene with some photos intact. One was a photo of the two victims in the back of a truck. It is believed to be the last photograph of them alive.

There was also a photograph of a light fixture on the inside of a building. Detectives are still trying to find out where that photo was taken.

If you have any information about this double murder, please call 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com, and remember that you never have to give your name!

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

