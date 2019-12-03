OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 03
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Water Issues Committee appointments occur in split Prescott Council vote

In a Daily Courier file photo from Nov. 19, 2019, Prescott City Councilman Phil Goode, left, responds to a motion by newly sworn-in City Councilwoman Cathey Rusing, second from left, to nominate Goode as the council’s Mayor Pro Tem. Mayor Greg Mengarelli, second from right, and Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr look on as Goode declines the nomination. Orr ultimately was chosen to continue on in the Mayor Pro Tem role. (Cindy Barks/Courier file)

In a Daily Courier file photo from Nov. 19, 2019, Prescott City Councilman Phil Goode, left, responds to a motion by newly sworn-in City Councilwoman Cathey Rusing, second from left, to nominate Goode as the council’s Mayor Pro Tem. Mayor Greg Mengarelli, second from right, and Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr look on as Goode declines the nomination. Orr ultimately was chosen to continue on in the Mayor Pro Tem role. (Cindy Barks/Courier file)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 8:53 p.m.

Prescott’s newly appointed Water Issues Committee met Tuesday morning, Dec. 3 — a week after a failed attempt by new Prescott Councilwoman Cathey Rusing to get fellow Council Member Phil Goode on the key city committee.

New water committee member Billie Orr joined longtime member Steve Blair this week to conduct the first meeting under the new committee makeup. (Fellow committee member Steve Sischka was absent from this week’s meeting).

During last Tuesday’s special City Council meeting, Rusing nominated Goode to serve on the committee. Her motion failed, however, setting the stage for the re-appointment of Blair and Sischka, along with the selection of Orr.

The Tuesday, Nov. 26, action was a continuation of a voting pattern that began on Nov. 19, when the council approved the bulk of the city’s new water policy changes despite a push by Goode to wait with the vote until after Rusing was seated on the council.

Then, later in the Nov. 19 meeting, the newly sworn-in Rusing made a bid to have Goode serve as Mayor Pro Tem. Goode ultimately declined the nomination, and current Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr was chosen to continue on in the role.

The council alignment continued at last week’s special meeting, which included an item for the appointment of three members of the Water Issues Committee.

Blair, who has served on the Water Issues Committee for years, led off last week’s discussion by nominating himself, Sischka, and Orr.

When Rusing asked for a chance to make a nomination, City Attorney Matthew Podracky suggested that the council should make three separate motions to fill the three seats.

Blair’s appointment passed with a 5-1 vote, with Rusing voting against it. Sischka’s appointment got a 4-2 approval, with Rusing and Goode voting against it.

Then, Goode’s appointment to the committee motion failed in a 4-2 vote, while Orr’s appointment got a 4-2 approval.

Several members of the audience had spoken in favor of Goode’s selection for the committee, maintaining that he was the council member most knowledgeable about the city’s water policies.

Audience members also questioned the council’s move to put the matter on the Nov. 26 special meeting agenda — just two days before the Thanksgiving holiday — rather than waiting for the regular council meeting on Dec. 10.

City Clerk Sarah Siep responded that the matter was on last week’s special meeting agenda to ensure that a quorum would be in attendance at the Water Issues Committee’s next meeting on Dec. 3.

Former Councilman Jim Lamerson had long been one of the three council members on the water committee, but he left the council last week, leaving just Blair and Sischka on the committee.

(Councilwoman Alexa Scholl was absent from last Tuesday’s meeting, and Mayor Greg Mengarelli and Councilman Steve Sischka participated via teleconferencing).

This week’s committee meeting featured an agenda of mostly routine water service agreements, as well as a staff update on the Governor’s Groundwater Augmentation, Innovation and Conservation Committee.

The role of the Water Issues Committee is to advise and make recommendations to the City Council on water issues facing the city.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bulk of water policy OK'd by Prescott council
Water issue delayed again by City Council
Rusing, Orr win Prescott council seats
‘Unofficial final’ numbers are in for Prescott primary
Rusing files as Prescott City Council candidate

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries