Water Issues Committee appointments occur in split Prescott Council vote

Prescott’s newly appointed Water Issues Committee met Tuesday morning, Dec. 3 — a week after a failed attempt by new Prescott Councilwoman Cathey Rusing to get fellow Council Member Phil Goode on the key city committee.

New water committee member Billie Orr joined longtime member Steve Blair this week to conduct the first meeting under the new committee makeup. (Fellow committee member Steve Sischka was absent from this week’s meeting).

During last Tuesday’s special City Council meeting, Rusing nominated Goode to serve on the committee. Her motion failed, however, setting the stage for the re-appointment of Blair and Sischka, along with the selection of Orr.

The Tuesday, Nov. 26, action was a continuation of a voting pattern that began on Nov. 19, when the council approved the bulk of the city’s new water policy changes despite a push by Goode to wait with the vote until after Rusing was seated on the council.

Then, later in the Nov. 19 meeting, the newly sworn-in Rusing made a bid to have Goode serve as Mayor Pro Tem. Goode ultimately declined the nomination, and current Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr was chosen to continue on in the role.

The council alignment continued at last week’s special meeting, which included an item for the appointment of three members of the Water Issues Committee.

Blair, who has served on the Water Issues Committee for years, led off last week’s discussion by nominating himself, Sischka, and Orr.

When Rusing asked for a chance to make a nomination, City Attorney Matthew Podracky suggested that the council should make three separate motions to fill the three seats.

Blair’s appointment passed with a 5-1 vote, with Rusing voting against it. Sischka’s appointment got a 4-2 approval, with Rusing and Goode voting against it.

Then, Goode’s appointment to the committee motion failed in a 4-2 vote, while Orr’s appointment got a 4-2 approval.

Several members of the audience had spoken in favor of Goode’s selection for the committee, maintaining that he was the council member most knowledgeable about the city’s water policies.

Audience members also questioned the council’s move to put the matter on the Nov. 26 special meeting agenda — just two days before the Thanksgiving holiday — rather than waiting for the regular council meeting on Dec. 10.

City Clerk Sarah Siep responded that the matter was on last week’s special meeting agenda to ensure that a quorum would be in attendance at the Water Issues Committee’s next meeting on Dec. 3.

Former Councilman Jim Lamerson had long been one of the three council members on the water committee, but he left the council last week, leaving just Blair and Sischka on the committee.

(Councilwoman Alexa Scholl was absent from last Tuesday’s meeting, and Mayor Greg Mengarelli and Councilman Steve Sischka participated via teleconferencing).

This week’s committee meeting featured an agenda of mostly routine water service agreements, as well as a staff update on the Governor’s Groundwater Augmentation, Innovation and Conservation Committee.

The role of the Water Issues Committee is to advise and make recommendations to the City Council on water issues facing the city.

