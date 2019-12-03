Relieve stress, Free Yoga Nidra class, Dec. 5
Learn the powerful meditation technique of Yoga Nidra at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd. in the Crystal Room from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. the first Thursday of every month.
Yoga Nidra is a powerful meditation technique that helps relieve stress, reduce anxiety, improve sleep and more. If you have trouble getting your mind to slow down you will find this practice extremely beneficial.
This is a free event. No registration is required. For more information call 928-759-3040 or visit www.pvlib.net.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Update: Highway 89A, Glassford Hill area now open after accident
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: