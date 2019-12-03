OFFERS
Relieve stress, Free Yoga Nidra class, Dec. 5

Learn the powerful meditation technique of Yoga Nidra to help relieve stress, reduce anxiety, improve sleep and more at a free class the first Thursday of every month at the Prescott Valley Public Library. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 10:47 a.m.

Learn the powerful meditation technique of Yoga Nidra at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd. in the Crystal Room from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. the first Thursday of every month.

Yoga Nidra is a powerful meditation technique that helps relieve stress, reduce anxiety, improve sleep and more. If you have trouble getting your mind to slow down you will find this practice extremely beneficial.

This is a free event. No registration is required. For more information call 928-759-3040 or visit www.pvlib.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

Prescott Valley Public Library

