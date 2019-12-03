OFFERS
Raising Prescott: Thanksgiving Day adventures at the Bergner house

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 8:06 p.m.

Ever catch yourself in a moment and think, “Gosh this either was, or should be, in a movie?”

Like some odd lower-shelf movie rental at a small-town Blockbuster of the past, the Bergner Thanksgiving was a bit of an adventure this year.

Like most people who live in the quad-city area, the threat of 8 to 12 inches of snow being dumped on Thanksgiving Day evening was enough to cause some travel concern.

By Tuesday afternoon, we had all but decided to not travel to my sister’s house in Phoenix.

We knew going down would be fine, but had no idea if we could get back to Prescott if the area was blanketed in snow and sleet.

But we still thought, “Let’s give it another day. Just to be sure.”

The final nail in the, “Sorry sis, we hate to do this to you, but we’re not coming,” coffin, however, was our daughter, who unfortunately woke up Wednesday with 103 degree fever.

At that point, we realized that, other than the sack of potatoes we bought for turkey day in Phoenix, we had nothing for Thanksgiving dinner at home. And waiting until the last minute isn’t always the best way to shop for Thanksgiving.

Needless to say, it was a challenge.

My wife, however, pulled it off well. She managed to find stuffing, gravy, rolls, a 12-pound turkey and a pie. Costco was sold out of those huge pumpkin pies by Wednesday evening, unfortunately. But we managed.

As Thanksgiving morning rolled around, we realized the turkey pan had a giant hole in it.

“What?” she screamed. “It’s going to leak all over the oven if we use it.”

Off to the store we went in search of another pan. Luckily, Fry’s was open still. We thank you!

Once we solved that, she returned, only to realize the turkey was still nearly half frozen. We were only able to keep it in the fridge for two days, not four to five as is recommended.

“Oh my,” she said. “We have a problem.”

Fortunately, a little time and hot water defrosted it enough to put it in the oven.

From there things went rather smoothly. We set the table. Food was placed. We gave thanks. I cut the turkey.

All was well. Well, at least until we wanted to drink something.

There were four bottles of sparkling cider in the fridge meant for Phoenix, but since we weren’t traveling, we decided to partake.

Once I popped the plastic lid off, I opened the cap with a bottle opener and suddenly, cider started spraying everywhere!

As I stood there in shock, soaked in apple-flavored sparkling cider, my wife began laughing, and so did my kids, including our sick daughter who hadn’t smiled all day.

After we cleaned up, we sat down and enjoyed the food and each other’s company.

At the end of the day, it was a great meal and a great day to remember. Our daughter’s fever finally broke, and the snow, well, it didn’t start falling until about 11 p.m.

Despite all that, the time with family was something to be thankful for, and it will be good memories to share for years to come.

Next up, Christmas.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

