Prescott Valley in Brief: PV Library pairing with Yavapai Outreach Dec. 9

PV Library pairing with Yavapai Outreach Dec. 9

Prescott Valley Public Library is partnering with Yavapai Outreach to present “Help with Housing and More” from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 9, and Monday, Jan. 13, in the library’s Glassford Hill Room on the first floor.

Are you experiencing homelessness? Once a month, Prescott Valley Public Library and Yavapai Outreach host “Help with Housing and More,” where you can meet one-on-one with knowledgeable representatives from area agencies and get help with: Housing; healthcare, food, employment assistance and birth certificates or important documents.

Yavapai Outreach includes representatives from the Coalition for Compassion and Justice, U.S. VETS, Veterans Affairs, Catholic Charities, Stepping Stones, Goodwill, Veterans Resource Center and other agencies whose mission is to end homelessness in Yavapai County. These representatives work together to help you navigate community resources and get the help you need.

No registration is necessary. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Author Pam Houston to do talk, sign books Dec. 11

Prescott Valley Public Library presents author Pam Houston from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the library’s first-floor auditorium. Pam Houston is the author of the memoir, “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country,” as well as two novels, “Contents May Have Shifted” and “Sight Hound”; two collections of short stories, “Cowboys Are My Weakness” and “Waltzing the Cat”; and a collection of essays, “A Little More About Me,” all published by W.W. Norton.

Her stories have been selected for volumes of The O. Henry Awards, The Pushcart Prize, Best American Travel Writing, and Best American Short Stories of the Century, among other anthologies. She is the winner of the Western States Book Award, the WILLA Award for contemporary fiction, the Evil Companions Literary Award and several teaching awards.

Houston teaches in the Low Rez MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts, is a Professor of English at University of California at Davis, and co-founder and creative director of the literary nonprofit Writing By Writers. She lives at 9,000 feet above sea level near the headwaters of the Rio Grande River.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

PV Library to host ‘Be Creative at PVPL’ event Dec. 13

Prescott Valley Public Library, awarded a 2019 Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant for “Be Creative at PVPL,” will conduct a session from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in the Children’s Programming Room on the second floor.

The grant allows the library to offer monthly art classes designed for the age 50-plus community through April 2020. For December’s class, you will create roses and angels from paper clay. Where will your imagination take you?

Register for classes online at: pvlib.net/classes. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

‘The Gadabouts’ return Dec. 13 to PV Library

At 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Skoog Blvd., welcome back The Gadabouts.

They will take the stage in the Auditorium, entertaining the crowd with Country, Folk, Bluegrass, Western Swing, Hawaiian, Gospel and Holiday music. Billye Ann, Jim, Ed, Bill and Edie have been entertaining for years, and their variety of instruments will astound and amaze you.

The band’s main objective is to entertain the audience with a wide variety of music, along with light-hearted humor sprinkled throughout the performance. This program’s free and suitable for all ages. No registration required.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Firearm safety class set for Dec. 16, Jan. 13 in Prescott Valley

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, and Monday, Jan. 13, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. is presenting “Firearm Safety: An Informational Presentation, Not a Hands-On Training.” This class, which will take place in the Crystal Room on the third floor, teaches you how to safely handle firearms, including the proper techniques to unload, load and safely store firearms in the home. The presentation will discuss the differences between pistols, revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, single-action and double-action triggers, and rifles. It will also give a short history of firearms, automatic rifles and “Legal for Purchase” AR Series Rifles, as well as rifles of various designs (bolt action, lever action, etc.) and shotguns.



Lewis Johnson will present the class. Johnson’s a retired Army veteran with 10 years of various Infantry assignments. He earned his Green Beret and served in many assignments with the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) until his retirement in 1997. He then became a Certified Peace Officer.

While working for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson served as a Detention Deputy, Detention Sergeant, Patrol Deputy, Field Training Deputy, and a SWAT and NARTA Instructor.

He helped design and instruct the Active Shooter training for NARTA, Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Subject Matter Expert in two Law Enforcement Subjects. He holds a bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and he conducts private Firearms Training.

No registration is needed, but space is limited. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

PV Economic Development Department encourages you to shop local over the holidays

As the holiday shopping season approaches, Prescott Valley residents are most certainly making their lists, checking them twice and mapping out their shopping strategies.

As you develop your gift list, please remember that shopping at any of Prescott Valley’s retail locations, both locally owned businesses and national retailers, not only gets the gift you need but also directly benefits you by paying for community services through sales taxes.

Many major online retailers remit sales tax to Prescott Valley when your items are delivered to an address inside the town’s corporate limits.

Primary funding for the town’s services comes from the collection of a 2.83% sales tax. The Town of Prescott Valley does not assess a property tax.

Your sales tax dollars are used to maintain the roads you drive on every day, support the police officers who serve and protect you, and pay for myriad other day-to-day town services and activities. When you spend your money at retailers in Phoenix, Prescott or elsewhere in Arizona, your money is benefitting other communities.

As you develop your holiday shopping approach, please factor the direct community benefits of shopping locally into your strategy and, above all, have a safe and happy shopping experience and holiday season.

Town of Prescott Valley to play host to Open House events in December, January

Ever want to learn more about the Town of Prescott Valley? Here are some great opportunities for you.

Mark your calendars for the Town of Prescott Valley’s Open House events. This is a chance for you to speak to department directors about anything from budget to volunteering.

Town staffers will be on hand to answer your questions about the 2020-2021 budget, police, roads, utilities, water, growth, Parks and Recreation, the public library, and/or volunteer opportunities.

For more information, call 928-759-3100.

The Open House schedule is as follows:

• Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Quailwood Clubhouse, 12725 E. Bradshaw Mountain Road;

• Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30 to 7 pm, Granville Community Center, 4401 N. Tuscany Way;

• Tuesday, Jan. 7, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library’s Crystal Room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.;

• Tuesday, Jan. 14, 5:30 to 7 p.m., StoneRidge Community Center, 1300 N. Stoneridge Dr.; and

• Wednesday, Jan. 15, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Dr.