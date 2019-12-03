Parents of missing Arizona girl grateful to searchers

PHOENIX — An Arizona couple whose truck was swept down a runoff-swollen creek say they are grateful to emergency personnel and volunteers searching for their missing 6-year-old daughter.

The bodies of a 5-year-old son and a 5-year-old niece of Daniel and Lacey Rawlings were found Saturday, a day after a nine-member family group tried to a cross a creek in a military-style truck.

Azfamily.com reports that the couple didn’t want to discuss what happened Friday or why they tried the cross the creek with their four children and three nieces.

However, Daniel said during an interview he would like to embrace the individual searchers.

The crossing had been closed with barricades and signs because of a storm that dropped an estimated 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain in the Tonto Basin area