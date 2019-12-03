OFFERS
Parents of missing Arizona girl grateful to searchers

This Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, photo shows the road closed near Bar X road and Tonto Creek after a vehicle was washed by flood waters in Tonto Basin, Ariz. Rescuers with helicopters, drones, boats and dogs searched Sunday for a 6-year-old girl missing since Friday, when a truck she was in was swept away while attempting to cross an Arizona creek swollen by runoff from a powerful storm. (Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 1:44 p.m.

PHOENIX — An Arizona couple whose truck was swept down a runoff-swollen creek say they are grateful to emergency personnel and volunteers searching for their missing 6-year-old daughter.

The bodies of a 5-year-old son and a 5-year-old niece of Daniel and Lacey Rawlings were found Saturday, a day after a nine-member family group tried to a cross a creek in a military-style truck.

Azfamily.com reports that the couple didn’t want to discuss what happened Friday or why they tried the cross the creek with their four children and three nieces.

However, Daniel said during an interview he would like to embrace the individual searchers.

The crossing had been closed with barricades and signs because of a storm that dropped an estimated 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain in the Tonto Basin area

