Obituary: Virginia Riley

In loving memory of Virginia Riley, who passed away in her home in Wilhoit, Arizona on November 22nd 2019.

Virginia was born to Margaret and Domingo Hernandez on April 11th 1938 in Bagdad Arizona.

On August 1958, Virginia married Fred W. Riley and they were married for 53 years until Fred passed away in 2011.

They are survived by son, David and his wife Renee; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, three brothers, many nephews and nieces and half of Prescott Arizona.

Virgie had many hobbies, the main hobby was selling Avon, which she did for 48 years in Bagdad and the Wilhoit area.

Viewing and Rosary will be on December 5th at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave. in Prescott, at 5:00 p.m. Mass will be held on December 6th at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Germain’s Catholic Church on Dana Drive in

Prescott Valley Arizona with a luncheon to follow.



Information provided by survivors.