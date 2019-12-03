Obituary: Virginia Riley
In loving memory of Virginia Riley, who passed away in her home in Wilhoit, Arizona on November 22nd 2019.
Virginia was born to Margaret and Domingo Hernandez on April 11th 1938 in Bagdad Arizona.
On August 1958, Virginia married Fred W. Riley and they were married for 53 years until Fred passed away in 2011.
They are survived by son, David and his wife Renee; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, three brothers, many nephews and nieces and half of Prescott Arizona.
Virgie had many hobbies, the main hobby was selling Avon, which she did for 48 years in Bagdad and the Wilhoit area.
Viewing and Rosary will be on December 5th at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave. in Prescott, at 5:00 p.m. Mass will be held on December 6th at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Germain’s Catholic Church on Dana Drive in
Prescott Valley Arizona with a luncheon to follow.
Information provided by survivors.
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: