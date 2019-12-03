Obituary Notice: Wilma Lois McCaslin

Wilma Lois McCaslin, of Prescott, Ariz., passed away on November 18th, 2019 at the Good Samaritan-Prescott Village. Wilma was born on July 18th, 1926 in Rolla, Mo.

A memorial service will be held at Good Samaritan-Prescott Village, 1030 Scott Drive, in Prescott, this morning, December 4th, at 9:30 a.m. A second service will be held in Machesney Park, Ill., on December 9th, 2019.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.