Obituary Notice: Shirley Hollingsworth
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 8:31 p.m.
Shirley Hollingsworth, age 57, passed away on November 28th, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
