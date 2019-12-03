Obituary Notice: Jill Cynthia Bury
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 8:22 p.m.
Jill Cynthia Bury, age 63, of Chino Valley, Ariz. was born January 25th, 1956 in Dearborn, Mich., passed away on November 26th, 2019 in Prescott Ariz. Arrangements are being handled through Chino Valley Funeral Home, on Palomino Road in Chino Valley.
Most Read
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: