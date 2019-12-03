Obituary Notice: Ben Quesinberry

Ben Quesinberry, born November 12th, 1979 in Santa Rosa, Calif., passed away on December 2nd, 2019 in Chino Valley, Ariz.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 6th, 2019, at Canyon Bible Church located at 8582 E. Eastridge Drive in Prescott Valley, Ariz. A private interment will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.