Obituary Notice: Ben Quesinberry
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 8:14 p.m.
Ben Quesinberry, born November 12th, 1979 in Santa Rosa, Calif., passed away on December 2nd, 2019 in Chino Valley, Ariz.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 6th, 2019, at Canyon Bible Church located at 8582 E. Eastridge Drive in Prescott Valley, Ariz. A private interment will take place at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
