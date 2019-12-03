Obituary: James Lange Pike
James Lange Pike, 86 years, a native and life-long resident of Prescott, Ariz., passed away on November 27, 2019. Born to Elzy and Iola Lange Pike on January 20, 1933.
James proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. An Avid gardener and was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a member of the Yavapai County Sheriffs Posse and was on the Hillside School Board. James worked for many years as a rancher, truck driver for Dickie Trucking, a horizontal well driller and later in years, worked for the YMCA of Prescott.
Survived by his sons, Guy (Mary) of Prescott, Adam Wadsworth of Tucson, James Leo of Prescott, Elzy John of Skull Valley and Odessa of Nevada; his daughter, Mary Preiss (Don) of Crosby, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Dick (Clara Ann) of Kingman, Ariz. and Bob (Martha) of Cave Creek, Ariz. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Leo Pike.
Graveside services to be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Genung Memorial Park Cemetery, Peeples Valley, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
