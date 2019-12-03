OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 03
42.0
Obituary: Anna Kathryn Anderson

Anna Kathryn Anderson

Anna Kathryn Anderson

Originally Published: December 3, 2019 8:44 p.m.

Anna Kathryn Anderson, 93, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., departed this life Friday, November 22, 2019, in Prescott, Ariz. She was born August 2, 1926, in Washington, D.C., to Frank and Kathryn Schlotterbeck.

A local resident for 63 years, Anna enjoyed the outdoors, and wished she could have hunted and fished all her life. She also enjoyed going to the casino where she would play her favorite Turbo Cars.

While working for the shirt factory for over 20 years, she met her best friend Judy Lewis. Anna was loyal to her faith and family. She will be missed. Anna is survived by her son Ellery (Al) Thompson and wife Kim, daughter Linda Thompson (Imbleau) and companion Tracy, son David E. Anderson, Jr., and wife Kim, brother Leon D. Schlotterbeck and wife Diane, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation will be 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Friday December 6, 2019 with services starting at 12:00 noon at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, Arizona 86301. Burial will follow at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, 400 S. Virginia Street, Prescott.

Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Anna’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by survivors.

