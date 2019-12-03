OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 04
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

NAZ Suns hang tough with undefeated Hustle, fall anyway 116-110
NBA G League

Northern Arizona Suns guard ShawnDre Jones is contested on his way to the rim during a game against the Memphis Hustle on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Matt Hinshaw/Courtesy)

Northern Arizona Suns guard ShawnDre Jones is contested on his way to the rim during a game against the Memphis Hustle on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Matt Hinshaw/Courtesy)

Northern Arizona Suns
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 11:26 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The Northern Arizona Suns gave all they had against the last undefeated team in the NBA G League, but they couldn’t come up with the win, losing to the Memphis Hustle on Tuesday night 116-110.

The Suns (2-7) stayed within a possession or two it seemed the entirety of Tuesday’s contest at the Findlay Toyota Center, as each of the last three quarters was decided by three points or less. The Hustle improved to 9-0 with the win, tying the NBA G League record for most wins to start a season without a loss, matching Rio Grande Valley’s 9-0 start in 2013-14.

In recent games, the Hustle have gotten off to quick starts, and they did that yet again tonight, but the Suns kept pace enough. Memphis shot 14-of-25 (.560) in the opening frame, taking a 35-27 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Memphis cooled off considerably, but Northern Arizona couldn’t take full advantage. The Hustle took a 61-52 lead into the locker room. Ahmed Hill had 20 points in the first half on 7-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-7 from distance, earning a career-high in just 19 minutes of action with a whole half left to play.

In the third quarter, the Suns’ defense stifled Memphis, who is the league’s best shooting team from distance, as the Hustle went 0-of-7 from beyond the arc in the frame. Unfortunately for NAZ, they also failed to make a long shot in the quarter, and the Suns trailed 83-77 entering the fourth quarter. Both teams shot lights out from beyond the arc in the final frame, and from the field, the Suns made 12-of-18 (.667) shots. The Suns got within five points with under 20 seconds to play, but Memphis went on to make their free throws.

The Suns actually outshot the Hustle 40-of-84 (.476) to 38-of-94 (.404), and they outshot them from distance 11-of-29 (.379) to 12-of-39 (.308). Northern Arizona also outrebounded Memphis 46-44 and outscored them in the paint 48-40. Memphis’ 19-of-25 (.760) clip from the free throw line and the turnover difference (25-14) proved to be the deciding factors.

Jared Harper led all scorers with 31 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-7 from distance, to go with a team-high six assists. This was Harper’s second career 30+ point game, his first since the Suns’ season opener on Nov. 9 in which he dropped 34 points. He is averaging 23.1 points on the season.

Hill finished with a career-high 27 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3PT, 3-3 FT), to go with five rebounds and three assists. He bested his previous high of 16 points vs. Texas on Nov. 13.

Two other Suns scored in double figures. Daxter Miles Jr. earned 14 points, five rebounds and two assists. He extended his career-long streak of scoring 10+ points to seven games. Anthony Lawrence II had 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3PT), six rebounds and four assists. Tariq Owens had four blocks to go with seven points and four rebounds.

Memphis’ Josh Jackson led the team with 26 points (8-19 FG, 6-13 3PT), to go with 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. This marked Jackson’s second straight double-double and fifth of the season. Jarrod Uthoff also had a double-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. Matt Mooney joined his two teammates in scoring 20+ points, pouring in 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting, to go with four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

These two teams will square off again at the Findlay Toyota Center on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

—Information provied by the Northern Arizona Suns

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NAZ Suns fall again to Sioux Falls Skyforce
Epps, Obasohan lead NAZ Suns rout of Legends
Daxter Miles Jr.’s career night spoiled by Magic; NAZ Suns fall 121-102
Harper puts up 31 points in NAZ pre-season win over Lakers
Northern Arizona Suns can’t stop Iowa Wolves in loss

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries