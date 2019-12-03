OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 03
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Missing Prescott adult: Charles Edward Hartlerode
Man may be suicidal, police say

Charles Edward Hartlerode, 84, of Prescott has been reported missing since Nov. 25, 2019.(YCSO/Courtesy)

Charles Edward Hartlerode, 84, of Prescott has been reported missing since Nov. 25, 2019.(YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 3:30 p.m.

A possibly suicidal Prescott man has been missing since Nov. 25, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

Charles Edward Hartlerode, 84, was last seen at a friend’s home on Idylwild Drive in Prescott, a YCSO news release states.

He left most of his belongings at the house except for a small blue bag he takes with him wherever he goes and is not answering his phone, according to the release.

Friends and family told deputies Hartlerode may be suicidal.

He is described as a 5-foot-8 white man with gray hair, green eyes and weighing about 150 pounds.

He previously lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and told someone by phone he was heading there - expecting to arrive Nov. 28 - but he never showed, the release states. He also has access to property in Badger, California (east of Fresno), but there has been no sign of him there either.

Anyone with information on Hartlerode’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the YCSO at 928-771-3260 or 911. Callers may refer to case number 19-041586.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
Wilhoit homicide suspect dies in hospital
PV man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer
Ash Fork man wanted for stealing Jeep, fleeing from police
Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries