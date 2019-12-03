Local Roundup: Prescott boys soccer opens season with 5-1 rout of Poston Butte

The first half of the Badgers’ season opener on Tuesday saw an even affair between them and Poston Butte. Thanks to a goal by senior midfielder Cade Tutrone, the Badgers went into the break tied 1-1. However, the second half was a completely different story as Prescott erupted for four goals. Brayden Nelson got the ball rolling by breaking the deadlock five minutes into the second half. Zach Jones, Aldo Munoz and Diego Sanchez followed up with a goal each to pull them the 5-1 victory. For their next outing, the Badgers will compete in the Desert Edge-hosted Cactus Cup Soccer Tournament, which is riddled with stiff 5A and 6A competition. Their first game of that tournament will be against Casteel on Thursday.

Bradshaw Mountain boys basketball bags solid win in home opener

A 27-point outburst by junior guard Carter John spurred the Bears to a 65-55 victory over Marcos de Niza in their home opener on Tuesday. While John might have had the best individual performance of the night, Bradshaw Mountain exhibited a gritty defensive effort as a team. Junior forward Nathan Summit also pitched in with 14 points. The Bears will take their 3-1 record into a road game against Youngker on Friday.

Prescott girls basketball grinds to 39-34 win over Arcadia

After coming up short in their season opener against Estrella Foothills, the Badgers rebounded with a nice 39-34 win over a strong Arcadia side. The scouting report said that if there was one thing the Badgers needed to make sure of, it was stopping Arcadia’s leading scorer Kasey Stauffacher. And that’s exactly what they did as the Badgers defense held her to just two points in the game. Prescott came out strong early on, but wound up squandering the lead in the third quarter. However, the Badgers then switched to a high-court press in the fourth and ultimately regained the lead. Behind some clutch free-throw shooting, the Badgers went on to close out the game while only committing 10 turnovers. Sophomore forward Kira Reily led the Badgers with 17 points while Hollie Dalton dropped 13 with five assists and five rebounds. Alisa LeBlanc had eight points and 10 boards and Eve Hawker was a thief as she recorded three steals. Prescott (1-1) will travel to Deer Valley (2-2) for their next game on Friday.

Bradshaw Mountain girls soccer blitzed by powerhouse Arcadia

Arcadia was a state semifinalist last season and they definitely looked like it Tuesday as they topped the Bears 6-0 at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley. Head coach John Sterling said it was a tough loss but he also recognizes that Arcadia will probably be the best team Bradshaw Mountain plays all season. The Bears will put this season-opening loss behind them and move on to a road match against St. Mary’s on Thursday.