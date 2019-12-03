OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 04
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Local Bowling in Brief: 2nd Ball 1st topples Luck 7 to win Four’s a Crowd league crown
Local Bowling in Brief

(Courtesy)

(Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 11:22 p.m.

Four’s a Crowd Fall League 2019 at Antelope Lanes crowned a new champion after Team #8 “2nd Ball 1st” (Carolyn & Dave Rondou, Larry Thompson) overcame Team #7 “Lucky 7” to win the fall short season. Team #14 “10 in Pit” had HSS (1543), HSG (583), and HHG (708), while Team #9 “Yabba Dabba Doo” had HHS (1933). For the women, Brenda Peaslee had HSG (205) and HHG (247) and Karen Blomgren had HSS (540) and HHS (675). For the men, Walt Kastern had HSS (660), HSG (233), and HHS (684) and Don Creighton had HHG (258). Four’s a Crowd’s spring season begins in January. A meeting will take place on Jan. 6, 2020 while bowling begins on Jan. 13. Contact Antelope Lanes to sign up.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Local Bowling in Brief: Lucky 7, 2nd Ball 1st to battle for Four’s a Crowd league championship
Local Bowling in Brief: Shakeup in Four’s a Crowd League standings; Lucky 7 still in first place
Local Bowling in Brief: Team Lucky 7 still in lead after Week 10 in Four’s a Crowd league
Local Bowling in Brief: Lucky 7 leads ‘Four’s a Crowd’ league on Week 7
Chino Valley Little League closes out successful 2004 season<BR><BR>

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries