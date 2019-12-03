Local Bowling in Brief: 2nd Ball 1st topples Luck 7 to win Four’s a Crowd league crown
Four’s a Crowd Fall League 2019 at Antelope Lanes crowned a new champion after Team #8 “2nd Ball 1st” (Carolyn & Dave Rondou, Larry Thompson) overcame Team #7 “Lucky 7” to win the fall short season. Team #14 “10 in Pit” had HSS (1543), HSG (583), and HHG (708), while Team #9 “Yabba Dabba Doo” had HHS (1933). For the women, Brenda Peaslee had HSG (205) and HHG (247) and Karen Blomgren had HSS (540) and HHS (675). For the men, Walt Kastern had HSS (660), HSG (233), and HHS (684) and Don Creighton had HHG (258). Four’s a Crowd’s spring season begins in January. A meeting will take place on Jan. 6, 2020 while bowling begins on Jan. 13. Contact Antelope Lanes to sign up.
