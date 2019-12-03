OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 04
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Kuemper, Coyotes hold off Blue Jackets 4-2
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Riley Nash, left, tries to steal the puck from Arizona Coyotes’ Brad Richardson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Riley Nash, left, tries to steal the puck from Arizona Coyotes’ Brad Richardson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 11:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Arizona Coyotes got another great game from the NHL’s top-ranked goalie.

Darcy Kuemper, who entered Tuesday night leading the league with a 1.97 goals-against average, had 33 saves in Arizona’s 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Kuemper improved to 11-6-2, and along with Antti Raanta is part of a reliable pair in net that has helped the Coyotes move within a point of first-place Edmonton in the Pacific Division.

“I think it’s a mindset we don’t really change,” Kuemper said. “We come to work, most of the time win or lose I feel like we play the same way. There hasn’t been very many games you could say we were off and not good.”

Arizona got goals from Clayton Keller, Christian Fischer and Lawson Crouse to snap a two-game losing streak. Carl Soderberg had two assists and added an empty-netter.

The Blue Jackets are having a difficult time scoring, which is why they are languishing in seventh place in the Metropolitan. They have gotten scant production from their veterans and best players.

Dean Kukan — filling in on the top defensive line for the injured Zach Werenski — and Alexandre Texier scored, and Joonas Korpisalo had 24 saves for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four of six.

“It’s been like that almost the whole season,” Kukan said. “We can’t score goals. That’s the main issue we have. All in all, we played a good game.”

Keller’s power-play goal opened the scoring with 49 seconds left in the first period. He snapped a shot from the right circle that was redirected by defender David Savard and went in just under the bar.

Kukan took advantage of a man-advantage early in the second period, dragging the puck into the right circle then shooting over Kuemper’s glove for his first NHL goal.

Later in the second, Soderberg muscled the puck away in the neutral zone and fed a charging Fischer, who rifled in a top-shelf shot to put the Coyotes up 2-1.

Crouse redirected Soderberg’s shot late in the second to give Arizona a two-goal lead. Texier made it a one-goal game again early in the third when he beat Kuemper after Cam Atkinson shoveled a pass out to him from behind the goal line.

“Sometimes when things aren’t going well, you’re not feeling good, sometimes you throw pucks to the net, it hits something and goes in,” Arizona coach Rich Tocchet said.

Soderberg added the empty-netter with 35 seconds left.

Kuemper withstood the 6-on-5 charge for the last 54 seconds left.

“The structure was good in front of me,” he said. “When it’s like that your reads are a lot easier, you’re seeing the puck. (I’m) just trying to chip in and do my part as well.”

NOTES

Columbus played its first game without Werenski, who injured his shoulder in Saturday’s game against the Islanders. Werenski, who will be out about a month, is the team’s third leading scorer. Scott Harrington, scratched the past seven games, replaced Werenski. ... F Riley Nash played in his 100th career game with the Blue Jackets and is one game away from the 500th in his NHL career. ... Arizona D Jakob Chychrun played in his 200th NHL game. ... The Coyotes are 11-2-2 when Keller has a point.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Philadelphia on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: Host New York Rangers on Thursday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Blue Jackets end 5-game skid with 3-2 win over Coyotes
Fischer nets hat trick to lift Coyotes over Blue Jackets 4-1
Blue Jackets sweep series from Coyotes with 4-1 win
Coyotes G Kuemper fights Tkachuk, shuts out Flames
Tkachuk scores in OT to give Flames 4-3 win over Coyotes

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries