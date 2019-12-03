OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 03
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

How Medicare can help you manage pain

Greg Dill, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 8:50 p.m.

If you have Medicare, there are covered options to help you manage pain safely and effectively.  

Medicare covers prescription pain medications under Part D. In addition, Medicare Part B (medical insurance) helps pay for services that may help you manage your pain with less reliance on drugs, such as:

• Physical therapy;

• Occupational therapy;

• Manual manipulation of the spine (when medically necessary);

• Behavioral health services.

Part B helps pay for medically necessary outpatient physical therapy and outpatient occupational therapy. And Medicare no longer limits how much it pays for medically necessary outpatient therapy services in one calendar year, so beneficiaries can get the number of visits they need.

Part B also covers manual manipulation of the spine, if medically necessary, to correct a subluxation when provided by a chiropractor or other qualified provider. But please note: Medicare doesn’t cover other services or tests ordered by a chiropractor, including X-rays, massage therapy and acupuncture.

(If you think your chiropractor is billing Medicare for chiropractic services that aren’t covered, you can report suspected Medicare fraud at https://www.medicare.gov/forms-help-resources/help-fight-medicare-fraud/how-report-medicare-fraud.)

Besides a yearly depression screen, Medicare can also cover behavioral health integration services like psychiatric collaborative care and chronic and complex care management. Inpatient treatment and professional services can be provided by physicians, clinical psychologists, clinical social workers, nurse practitioners/specialists, and physician assistants.

Prescription opioids like hydrocodone and oxycodone can be used effectively to help relieve moderate-to-severe pain. Your doctor may prescribe opioids following surgery or an injury or for certain chronic health conditions.

These medications are an important part of treatment but they carry serious risks. If you’re using opioids for chronic pain, ask your doctor if you might also need a prescription for naloxone, an overdose-reversing drug that is covered by Medicare. Before starting or while taking opioids, talk with your doctor about all of your pain treatment options. Your doctor should tailor treatment according to your personal needs.

Some Medicare Part D drug plans have certain rules to help you use opioids safely. You can get more information on drug plan coverage rules at https://www.medicare.gov/drug-coverage-part-d/what-medicare-part-d-drug-plans-cover/drug-plan-coverage-rules.

If you’re in a Part D drug plan and take medications for different medical conditions, you may be eligible for a free Medication Therapy Management program. This program helps you and your doctor make sure that your medications are working to improve your health.

For most Medicare-covered pain-management services, you pay 20 percent of the Medicare-approved amount for visits to your doctor or other health care provider to diagnose or treat your condition. The Part B deductible ($185 in 2019) applies.

If you get your services in a hospital outpatient clinic or hospital outpatient department, you may have to pay an additional copayment or coinsurance amount to the hospital.

For more information on safe and effective pain management, visit:

• Medicare, at https://www.medicare.gov/coverage/pain-management or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048.

• U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, at https://www.hhs.gov/opioids/prevention/pain-management-options/index.html.

• U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/patients/options.html

• Administration for Community Living, at https://acl.gov/programs/addressing-opioid-crisis

Greg Dill is Medicare’s regional administrator for Arizona, California, Nevada, Hawaii and the Pacific Territories. You can always get answers to your Medicare questions by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Medicare helps seniors use opioids more safely
Social Security: Social Security, Medicare are lasting sources of independence
Social Security: Half a century of help with Medicare
Social Security: Medicare explained
Medicare Part B open season is approaching

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries