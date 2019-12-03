Flood at famed Arizona waterfalls sends tourists scrambling
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A popular tourist spot deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon known for its blue-green waterfalls will make repairs after heavy flooding over the Thanksgiving break sent tourists scrambling to higher ground.
No one was injured in the flooding on the Havasupai reservation, and the water receded within hours. The extent of the damage is unknown. The tribe soon plans to send crews to survey the 10-mile (16-kilometer) trail and the campground, which closed for the season this week.
The area is prone to flooding and its iconic waterfalls turn chocolate brown during heavy rainfall. About 170 people were at the campground when water rushed through early Friday, raising the creek that flows through it by about 1.5 feet (half a meter), tourists said.
A wintry storm moving east from California brought snow and rain to Arizona, even highly unusual tornado warnings to Phoenix. Two children died, and one is missing after floodwaters swept away a vehicle in central Arizona over the weekend.
On the Havasupai reservation, Mandy Augustin and her husband were asleep in a tent when the sound of the rain woke up her brother, who reached under his hammock and felt water.
They and her sister-in-law pulled a tarp off a picnic table and covered themselves, hunkering down for a few hours and watching the flow in the glow of headlamps. They used a rock to gauge whether the water was rising and picked out a tree to climb if needed, she said.
Augustin, 30, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, said they saw groups of campers surrounded by water, even one tent that was floating with mud rushing over the sides as people slept inside. Campers and tribal members worked to warn people and get them to higher ground.
"Definitely people rallied together and helped each other," Augustin said. "It was really nice to see people doing that."
Once the sun came out, Augustin's group decided to hike out, although the tribe encouraged people not to because of snow and ice on the trail. The area can be reached only by foot, mule or helicopter.
About 35 people stayed in community buildings in the tribal village of Supai, which had limited power, Havasupai Vice Chairman Matthew Putesoy Sr. said. About 70 tourists remained at the campground Monday.
The tribe plans to close its tourist operations this week until February, when the coveted permits for the campground go on sale again.
Augustin said her brother and sister-in-law both lost a boot in the water and wrapped other footwear in plastic bags for the hike out.
"It was really unique having seen the turquoise-blue and then the brown falls in a matter of hours," Augustin said. "It's just an absolute reminder of the respect we have to have for nature — and water in particular. It's just a force."
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Update: Highway 89A, Glassford Hill area now open after accident
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: