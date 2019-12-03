Achieving the 'impossible': Fire engineer runs 100 miles in 27 hours

As color flooded the sky at sunset Friday, Nov. 22, Jason Heartisan started out with his 5-year-old daughter and wife by his side.



Last year the Prescott Fire Department engineer ran 65 miles around the Prescott Circle Trail in 11 hours, but this time the goal was greater.



The Brownlow Trail offers a 4.2-mile loop that he would repeat over and over again, hoping to reach 100 miles with minimal breaks.



“I wanted to do something that I considered impossible,” the 38-year-old Heartisan said. “I’m all about pushing my boundaries.”

The idea was inspired by a race in Tennessee called the Big’s Backyard Ultra. The ultra-marathon is simple in design. Racers repeat a 4.167-mile loop every hour until they tap out.

“I just really liked that format,” he said. “I really liked that if at any point I really am done, or I get injured or something, I’m only a max of two miles away if I was at the apex of the loop.”

But he didn’t want to test himself against others in a race environment.

“Solo runs feel more pure to me,” he said. “A race taints the experience. It takes it out of myself and into the ego.”

To train for it, he started running about 50 miles a week four months ago.

He chose to attempt the feat in November because he prefers to run in cool weather, and Nov. 22 because he knew he would have six days off from work to recover afterward.

But the temperature turned out to be lower than he anticipated. When he started at 6 p.m., it was already below freezing. Within a few hours, it got as low as 25 degrees, forcing him to sip from his hydration pack every minute or so to prevent the water in the tube from freezing.



“I think the hardest psychological time was 4 a.m., when it was the coldest, darkest, and I was out there alone,” he said.

At about mile 40, he started feeling knee pain. And at mile 50, he couldn’t fathom doubling that distance.



“I was wrecked, but I just focused on putting one foot in front of the other,” he said.

After every lap, he’d take note of his condition, do a little stretching and occasionally eat a snack. He even took two short naps in his car, one at 2 a.m. and another at 11 a.m.

Throughout the day, friends, family and co-workers visited and phoned in to cheer him on.



For the last six miles, his wife came to finish with him in the dark. It was about 8 p.m. when they reached the final stretch of the 100-mile adventure. His fire captain, Dave Peterson, joined them for the last steps into the flashing lights of a fire engine and hearty congratulations of fellow firefighters.

“It was a really kind of casual finish to a big accomplishment,” Peterson said. “He doesn’t do things like this for attention. He just does them for his own personal goals.”



To Heartisan’s surprise, the human interactions he had along the way were even more valuable to him than the accomplishment itself.

“I just felt so much more connected to everyone I love,” he said. “I really recognized it when some of my co-workers came to meet me at the trailhead and they hugged me. I had never hugged those guys. It’s not like we’re standoffish — we’re tight friends and co-workers – but a hug was a different thing.”

Heartisan completed the venture in just over 27 hours. He had trekked 6,500 feet in elevation change and burned nearly 16,000 calories. His knees had swelled to about double their normal size and his ankles weren’t in much better shape, but there remained a little gas in the tank.

“When I hit 100 miles, I still felt like I had more physical energy, but my knees were just totally toast,” he said

In the spirit of pushing himself, he got up the next day, did a little stretching and decided to play in his soccer league’s championship game.

“Once I started playing soccer, I just forgot about the pain, because I was having fun,” he said.

As far as what his next goal may be, that’s yet to be decided.

“To think about putting myself through that sort of experience again right now is too far away,” he said. “It’s like ‘No way dude. Why would I do that?’”

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.