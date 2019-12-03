Editorial: Best dog barking solution: communicate

The barking by a nearby dog may seem non-stop. It wakes you or keeps “the Sandman” from visiting.

What to do? Communicate.

Prescott Valley and Yavapai County each has provisions for returning silence to your neighborhood, and oftentimes a simple phone call to your neighbor will do the trick, officials report.

If that does not work, the town and the county approach incessantly barking dogs in a slightly different way.

Prescott Valley town code states that it’s “unlawful for any person to keep or maintain a dog that barks, howls or otherwise disturbs the peace and quiet of any reasonable person residing within the boundaries of the town, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.” A violation is a misdemeanor and can result in charges against the dog owner.

“We try to use the first time [offense] as an educational situation, then go from there,” said Animal Control Officer Tim Yogerst.

Animal Control has a hotline (928-772-5154) and Barking Dog Notification form online (www.pvaz.net).

In the county, people who hear a dog constantly barking are encouraged to contact the owner directly – or call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 and have an Animal Control officer look into the complaint; be specific about the location and the responsible party.

The Sheriff’s Office puts a time factor on the disturbance; “generally ongoing barking for 10 minutes can be considered a violation, but it can be in context to outside influences.” Another potential violation is 30 minutes of barking spanning three hours. Officers say they issue warnings first, which usually corrects the problem.

Unfortunately, two minutes can seem like 10.

If a situation persists “without resolution after warnings have been given, the complaining party is given a ‘bark petition’ to be completed along with signatures from neighbors, if appropriate” and “could result in a misdemeanor citation and court action,” the Sheriff’s Office states.

Remember to remain calm and courteous, and realize your neighbor may not be aware of the problem.