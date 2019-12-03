D-backs allow Souza, Walker and Joseph to become free agents
MLB
PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks did not offer 2020 contracts to outfielder Steven Souza Jr., pitcher Taijuan Walker and catcher Caleb Joseph, making them free agents.
Souza, 30, missed last season because of a left knee injury after he slipped on home plate and tore multiple ligaments near the end of spring training. Souza’s best year was in 2017, when he hit 30 homers for the Tampa Bay Rays. He made $4,125,000.
The 27-year-old Walker missed most of the last two years after Tommy John surgery. The right-hander pitched one inning during the last week of the 2019 season and made $5,025,000.
Joseph, 33, spent a big chunk of the year in Triple-A and played in 20 games for Arizona, hitting .211 in 38 at-bats. He had a split contract calling for $1.1 million while in the majors and $250,000 in the minors.
All three would have been eligible for arbitration had they been offered contracts.
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: