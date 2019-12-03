OFFERS
D-backs allow Souza, Walker and Joseph to become free agents
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Steven Souza Jr. is congratulated after scoring against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of a spring training game Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Scottsdale. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 11:18 p.m.

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks did not offer 2020 contracts to outfielder Steven Souza Jr., pitcher Taijuan Walker and catcher Caleb Joseph, making them free agents.

Souza, 30, missed last season because of a left knee injury after he slipped on home plate and tore multiple ligaments near the end of spring training. Souza’s best year was in 2017, when he hit 30 homers for the Tampa Bay Rays. He made $4,125,000.

The 27-year-old Walker missed most of the last two years after Tommy John surgery. The right-hander pitched one inning during the last week of the 2019 season and made $5,025,000.

Joseph, 33, spent a big chunk of the year in Triple-A and played in 20 games for Arizona, hitting .211 in 38 at-bats. He had a split contract calling for $1.1 million while in the majors and $250,000 in the minors.

All three would have been eligible for arbitration had they been offered contracts.

