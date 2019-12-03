Come see Disney's Frozen Jr., the musical, Dec. 5 - 15
Come see Disney's Frozen Jr., the musical, at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Dec. 5 through 15.
Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, “Frozen Jr.” is a story of true love between sisters Princess Anna and Queen Elsa of Arendelle. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor, “Frozen Jr.” is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.
Show dates and times:
- Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 and 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pca-az.net.
