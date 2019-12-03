Come see Disney's Frozen Jr., the musical, Dec. 5 - 15

Come see Disney's Frozen Jr., the musical, at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Dec. 5 through 15.

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, “Frozen Jr.” is a story of true love between sisters Princess Anna and Queen Elsa of Arendelle. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor, “Frozen Jr.” is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.

Show dates and times:

Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pca-az.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event