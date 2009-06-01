OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 03
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Asylum seekers jam US border crossings in Arizona to evade Trump policy

This June 1, 2009, file photo shows vehicles waiting to enter the U.S. through The Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in downtown Nogales, Ariz. For months, the U.S. has barred asylum seekers from approaching official crossings to file a claim. Now, some are rushing the ports by running through vehicle lanes to evade the process used to officially request asylum. That is causing massive delays at crossings in Arizona as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have barricaded lanes used by cars to legally enter the U.S. (Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP, File)

This June 1, 2009, file photo shows vehicles waiting to enter the U.S. through The Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in downtown Nogales, Ariz. For months, the U.S. has barred asylum seekers from approaching official crossings to file a claim. Now, some are rushing the ports by running through vehicle lanes to evade the process used to officially request asylum. That is causing massive delays at crossings in Arizona as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have barricaded lanes used by cars to legally enter the U.S. (Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 2:09 p.m.

PHOENIX — For months, asylum seekers have been prohibited from filing their claims at U.S. border crossings under a much-criticized Trump administration policy. Now some are sprinting down vehicle lanes or renting cars to try to make it inside the U.S.

Officials say the migrants’ efforts are causing traffic delays at Arizona crossings because U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials had to barricade lanes used by cars legally entering the U.S. from Mexico.

Drivers endured up to five-hour waits over the Thanksgiving weekend, generating concerns by U.S. businesses dependent on Mexican shoppers.

Customs and Border Protection officials said in a statement that the barricades were erected for safety reasons.

Tens of thousands of asylum seekers are in Mexico under a policy requiring them to wait months before filing claims.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban
Migrants camped at border worry caravans will shut them out
Watchdog: U.S. unprepared for 'zero tolerance' immigration
Judge reinstates nationwide halt on Trump asylum policy plan
US says crossing is full before caravan tries to seek asylum

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries