Asylum seekers jam US border crossings in Arizona to evade Trump policy
PHOENIX — For months, asylum seekers have been prohibited from filing their claims at U.S. border crossings under a much-criticized Trump administration policy. Now some are sprinting down vehicle lanes or renting cars to try to make it inside the U.S.
Officials say the migrants’ efforts are causing traffic delays at Arizona crossings because U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials had to barricade lanes used by cars legally entering the U.S. from Mexico.
Drivers endured up to five-hour waits over the Thanksgiving weekend, generating concerns by U.S. businesses dependent on Mexican shoppers.
Customs and Border Protection officials said in a statement that the barricades were erected for safety reasons.
Tens of thousands of asylum seekers are in Mexico under a policy requiring them to wait months before filing claims.
