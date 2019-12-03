OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 03
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

7-in-7: ‘Frozen Jr.’, Photos with Santa, Eric Ramsey highlight local events

Danika Phillips as Young Anna and Cheyenne Gribble as Young Elsa in Prescott Center for the Arts’ “Frozen Jr,” which begins its run at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 on the main stage. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Danika Phillips as Young Anna and Cheyenne Gribble as Young Elsa in Prescott Center for the Arts’ “Frozen Jr,” which begins its run at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 on the main stage. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 9:02 p.m.

From Prescott Center for the Arts’ “Frozen Jr.,” to photos with Santa for pets and their people and Eric Ramsey at the Raven Café, the Prescott area continues to offer something for everyone during the holiday season.

1 – “Let it Go” at the Prescott Center for the Arts as it presents “Frozen Jr.” Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, it’s the story of true love between sisters Princess Anna and Queen Elsa of Arendelle that features a cast of beloved characters and is loaded with magic, adventure and humor.

It shows on the main stage, located at 208 N. Marina St., at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday Dec. 5-7, Thursday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 15, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth, available online at www.precsottelkstheater.com.

2 – Jam out at the Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St., from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 with Prescott’s only Jazz Jam Session.

The first of three, with the others on Wednesday, Jan. 2, and Saturday, Feb. 8, the jam session helps up-and-coming musicians gain real-world playing experience, and gives seasoned musicians the ability to keep their skills sharp in a cross-pollination of ideas that keeps the music alive and moving forward.

3 – Head to Ruth Street Theater at Prescott High School for the second annual “Hannah’s Heart” performance of the play by Melanie Ewbank, based on the book by Diane Iverson.

The play runs at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 5-6, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for children 6 to 18 and free for 5 and younger with all proceeds from the play and market benefiting local children through Prescott Unified School District Family Resource Center, The Little Tree House and The Launch Pad Teen Center.

Ruth Street Theater is located at 1050 Ruth St. For more information, call 928-541-9304.

4 – Stop and smell the roses from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, as Allan’s Flowers holds its annual Holiday Open House.

Located at 1095 E. Gurley St., the event will have handcrafted cocktails, catering by El Gato Azul, lots of holiday cheer and 20% off all purchases.

5 – Snap some photos with Santa who will be at Whisker’s Barkery from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and at Petco from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15.

Open to families as well as their pets, the cost is $10 at Whisker’s Barkery or $9.95 at Petco. At Whisker’s Barkery, picture takers can get a framed 5-by-7-inch photo or a CD containing multiple shots, though there is a maximum of two groupings per sitting and at Petco, photos will be emailed to participants.

The event benefits the United Animal Friends program, and no appointment is necessary. Whisker’s Barkery is located at 225 W. Gurley St. and Petco is located at 1931 E. Highway 89.

For more information, call Petco at 928-708-0212 or Whisker’s Barkery at 928-776-8700.

6 – Hear some music by blues artist Eric Ramsey for this month’s CoffeeHouse concert at the Raven Café Sunday, Dec. 8. Doors open at 2 p.m., music begins at 2:30 p.m.

Showcasing local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music, the Coffeehouse Concert series is hosted by singer/songwriter Jo Berger and features a variety of acoustic, contemporary and traditional styles of music. Ramsey, a two-time champion of the Phoenix Blues Society’s Blues Showdown and semi-finalist at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, writes from experience about the human condition and his arrangements and delivery encompass a spectrum of styles from delicate fingerpicking to raucous, bluesy bottleneck slide.

The event and the coffee are free.

7 – See the story of singers Bob Wallace and Phil Davis joining sister act Betty and Judy Haynes to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont as the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s Movies at the Elks program continues with “White Christmas.”

Admission to the Wednesday, Dec. 11, film is a cash donation of any amount, with proceeds benefiting the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs. The movie begins at 7 p.m.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Come see Disney's Frozen Jr., the musical, Dec. 5 - 15
Pet photos with Santa this weekend benefit UAF
Get your pet's photo with Santa, and help homeless animals
Easter photos of pets taken in downtown Prescott to help UAF programs
At a Glance: Enjoy music downtown

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries