7-in-7: ‘Frozen Jr.’, Photos with Santa, Eric Ramsey highlight local events

From Prescott Center for the Arts’ “Frozen Jr.,” to photos with Santa for pets and their people and Eric Ramsey at the Raven Café, the Prescott area continues to offer something for everyone during the holiday season.

1 – “Let it Go” at the Prescott Center for the Arts as it presents “Frozen Jr.” Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, it’s the story of true love between sisters Princess Anna and Queen Elsa of Arendelle that features a cast of beloved characters and is loaded with magic, adventure and humor.

It shows on the main stage, located at 208 N. Marina St., at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday Dec. 5-7, Thursday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 15, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth, available online at www.precsottelkstheater.com.

2 – Jam out at the Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St., from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 with Prescott’s only Jazz Jam Session.

The first of three, with the others on Wednesday, Jan. 2, and Saturday, Feb. 8, the jam session helps up-and-coming musicians gain real-world playing experience, and gives seasoned musicians the ability to keep their skills sharp in a cross-pollination of ideas that keeps the music alive and moving forward.

3 – Head to Ruth Street Theater at Prescott High School for the second annual “Hannah’s Heart” performance of the play by Melanie Ewbank, based on the book by Diane Iverson.

The play runs at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 5-6, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for children 6 to 18 and free for 5 and younger with all proceeds from the play and market benefiting local children through Prescott Unified School District Family Resource Center, The Little Tree House and The Launch Pad Teen Center.

Ruth Street Theater is located at 1050 Ruth St. For more information, call 928-541-9304.

4 – Stop and smell the roses from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, as Allan’s Flowers holds its annual Holiday Open House.

Located at 1095 E. Gurley St., the event will have handcrafted cocktails, catering by El Gato Azul, lots of holiday cheer and 20% off all purchases.

5 – Snap some photos with Santa who will be at Whisker’s Barkery from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and at Petco from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15.

Open to families as well as their pets, the cost is $10 at Whisker’s Barkery or $9.95 at Petco. At Whisker’s Barkery, picture takers can get a framed 5-by-7-inch photo or a CD containing multiple shots, though there is a maximum of two groupings per sitting and at Petco, photos will be emailed to participants.

The event benefits the United Animal Friends program, and no appointment is necessary. Whisker’s Barkery is located at 225 W. Gurley St. and Petco is located at 1931 E. Highway 89.

For more information, call Petco at 928-708-0212 or Whisker’s Barkery at 928-776-8700.

6 – Hear some music by blues artist Eric Ramsey for this month’s CoffeeHouse concert at the Raven Café Sunday, Dec. 8. Doors open at 2 p.m., music begins at 2:30 p.m.

Showcasing local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music, the Coffeehouse Concert series is hosted by singer/songwriter Jo Berger and features a variety of acoustic, contemporary and traditional styles of music. Ramsey, a two-time champion of the Phoenix Blues Society’s Blues Showdown and semi-finalist at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, writes from experience about the human condition and his arrangements and delivery encompass a spectrum of styles from delicate fingerpicking to raucous, bluesy bottleneck slide.

The event and the coffee are free.

7 – See the story of singers Bob Wallace and Phil Davis joining sister act Betty and Judy Haynes to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont as the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s Movies at the Elks program continues with “White Christmas.”

Admission to the Wednesday, Dec. 11, film is a cash donation of any amount, with proceeds benefiting the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs. The movie begins at 7 p.m.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com