Tucson's first Latina mayor sworn in
TUCSON — Tucson's first Latina mayor has been sworn in.
Regina Romero was sworn in during a ceremony Monday morning, along with two new city council members.
Romero, who previously served on the council, is the first woman to lead the city of roughly 600,000.
She thanked her family and supporters during a speech Monday, adding that her door is open to "everyone and anyone who shares the goal of lifting our city to the next level of progress and prosperity."
Romero, the daughter of immigrant farmworkers, was joined by her two children, husband and mother on stage.
Also sworn in were Lane Santa Cruz, who was elected to Romero's old city council seat, and Nikki Lee. City councilman Paul Cunningham was sworn in for another term. All are Democrats.
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Update: Highway 89A, Glassford Hill area now open after accident
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: