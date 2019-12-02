OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 02
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

‘Thanksgiving antics’ NC elk gets tangled up in red hammock

In this Nov. 28, 2019, photo provided by Jim Beaver, an elk stands stuck with a hammock in Beaver's yard in Maggie Valley, N.C. on Thanksgiving. The elk was running around western North Carolina with the shredded hammock on its head, and apparently a love of apples is to blame. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook says Cpl. Ken Stiles climbed onto the roof, cut the hammock and freed the animal. Beaver says elks often eat apples in his yard and play with his hammock. (Jim Beaver via AP)

In this Nov. 28, 2019, photo provided by Jim Beaver, an elk stands stuck with a hammock in Beaver's yard in Maggie Valley, N.C. on Thanksgiving. The elk was running around western North Carolina with the shredded hammock on its head, and apparently a love of apples is to blame. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook says Cpl. Ken Stiles climbed onto the roof, cut the hammock and freed the animal. Beaver says elks often eat apples in his yard and play with his hammock. (Jim Beaver via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 2, 2019 5:22 p.m.

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. — An elk is running around western North Carolina with a shredded hammock on its head, and apparently a love of apples is to blame.

News outlets report Jim Beaver told the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office on Thanksgiving that an elk was stuck in his yard with its antlers tangled up in a hammock.

The sheriff’s office on Facebook says Cpl. Ken Stiles climbed onto the roof, cut the hammock and freed the animal.

Beaver says elks often eat apples in his yard and play with his hammock.

This elk however was too playful.

Beaver says he didn’t free the elk himself, in case it decided to attack. He told WLOS-TV that the elk, with pieces of the hammock still in its antlers, has returned to the house a few times.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Matt's Saloon racks up a record-setting attraction
Watch: Humpback whale calf rescued in Australia
Stranger than fiction: 'Elk in the Attic' based on a true story (?!)
Game & Fish seeks help finding poachers of five elk and deer
Danielle Haywood graduates basic training

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries