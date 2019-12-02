OFFERS
Mon, Dec. 02
Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash

Patricia Villa, 55, was arrested after allegedly causing a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 69 and Navajo Dr. Wednesday, Nov. 27. (YCSO/courtesy)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: December 2, 2019 4:19 p.m.

Prescott Valley Police Department officers investigate a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 69 and Navajo Dr. Wednesday, Nov. 27. (Richard Haddad/WNI)

Police have released the name of a Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 69 and Navajo Dr. while impaired Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Patricia Villa, 55, was driving her Honda Ridgeline west on Highway 69 at a high speed when she failed to stop for a red light and rear-ended another vehicle, said Jake Lichlyter, a traffic investigator with the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD). Three other cars waiting at the light got tangled in the crash.

Of the eight people in the vehicles, four sought medical treatment, Lichlyter said. Three of the cars, two of which were heavily damaged, had to be towed from the scene.

Villa was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail on multiple felony charges and driving under the influence (DUI).

Traffic was slowed in the area for about 90 minutes while the scene was cleared and investigated.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

