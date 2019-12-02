Movies at the Elks: 'elf' on Wednesday, Dec. 4
Elf is playing at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Buddy was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn't fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs, a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results. Starring Will Ferrell with James Caan. Rated PG.
Admission to the show is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs.
Concessions are available for purchase including soda, candy, popcorn, beer and wine. For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
