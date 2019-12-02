Letter: Irresponsible City Council

Editor: Prescott City Council is irresponsibly dooming our aquifer with water policies that cater to developers and pay no attention to citizen priorities.

Four short years ago Prescott voters overwhelmingly approved the 2015 Prescott General Plan. An overriding theme of the General Plan is sustainability, particularly sustainability of our water resources. The General Plan also sets housing priorities for infill, affordable and multifamily housing and it identifies at least 10 reasons why suburban “sprawl” is undesirable.

Unfortunately, since 2015, Prescott Mayors and City Councils have ignored these explicit citizen priorities. In fact, the water policies City officials are currently promoting will make it a slam dunk for developers to create a 35,000 population Prescott suburb between the airport and Chino Valley. And in the process, these policies will substantially increase the rate at which our aquifer is being drained.

The Prescott Mayor and City Council are clearly acting irresponsibly. Here is their choice: Either let citizens vote on an amended Prescott General Plan that spotlights their ill-conceived policies or face recall by the voters.

Gordon Bond

Prescott