Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 02
Editorial: 2 steps closer to a new post office in Prescott Valley

Originally Published: December 2, 2019 7:04 p.m.

It is not every day we get a U.S. senator to visit the Town of Prescott Valley, especially for a fact-finding tour. That is what happened Nov. 22 in the form of Sen. Martha McSally checking out the post office.

This was no campaign stop, no glad-handing.

Mayor Kell Palguta and Town Manager Larry Tarkowski met with McSally and several managers from the U.S. Postal Service at the PV Post Office, 8307 E. Highway 69 Suite 1.

Palguta has been spearheading the effort, looking to relocate the post office to a more centralized location for our burgeoning town. Prescott Valley looks to surpass the 50,000 population mark in the U.S. Census next year, and Tarkowski predicts the number of residents will double “in a very short period of time.”

The result was a bipartisan pledge:

“We’re going to stay engaged; we want to build on that (Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s letter supporting a new location for a PV post office) and see if we can get some others to show we’re supportive of efforts to take a fresh look at where this location is to best serve the community. We thought it was important while we were up here for the day. We heard that this was an issue and I wanted to see it firsthand,” McSally said.

If Sinema’s support was step one, McSally counts as another closer to a solution.

And then there is Postal Service Executive Richard Chavez, who said the post office is undergoing a “space constraint evaluation” as to whether the building’s still viable for conducting all of the branch’s business for the population it serves.

Two steps closer in one day.

The good news is officials – highly ranked officials – are taking notice of the challenges. The flip side to that is the Postal Service isn’t what it used to be.

“In the last 10 years, from 2009 to 2019, we’ve doubled our package volume, from three billion to six (billion),” Chavez said. “But during that same time period, we’ve lost 34 billion first-class letters and flats. So, that is part of the balance as well.”

A “quick” visit to the post office may be in the offing, rather than one that makes your feet hurt from standing in line. We will see.

— The Daily Courier

