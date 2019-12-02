Campers rescued from rising flood water in Camp Verde

Three people needed rescuing when they woke up to find their truck and trailer in 4 feet of water early Friday morning, Nov. 29, police said.

The group had parked in a pasture off Forest Road 142H outside of Camp Verde the night before and intended to set up camp that morning for an elk hunt, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release.

Overnight, there were steady rain showers in the area, causing the pasture to gradually fill with water, the release states. Unbeknownst to the group, the waters just kept rising and rising. Feeling trapped, they called for help at about 4:30 a.m.

By the time YCSO deputies arrives, the temperature was in the low 30s and snow was accumulating, the release states. The Copper Canyon Fire water rescue team got there a short time later and brought the occupants to safety just after 6:30 a.m. Deputies then check on other campers in the area to ensure no further rescues were needed.



Dwight D’Evelyn with the YCSO said the group made the right decision to call for help.

“Any attempt to move the vehicle or walkout could have resulted in serious injury, even death,” D’Evelyn said. “Higher ground will always be the best choice in situations where known storm activity is present and should be a consideration when setting camp under those conditions. This incident shows how quickly floodwaters can rise in just a few hours.”

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.