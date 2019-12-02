Arizona DPS trooper rescues owl near Prescott
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is reporting that one of its troopers has rescued an injured great horned owl.
According to reports, on Nov. 27, 2019, the trooper was at a traffic stop on Highway 89 between Prescott and Chino Valley. The trooper saw the owl in need and wrapped the bird in a blanket, transporting it to Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott for treatment.
No details about the owl’s condition were available at press time.
The sanctuary is a nonprofit organization that cares for wildlife. Its website states, “Through educating the public, Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary hopes to help ensure the sustained existence of wildlife species throughout the world.”
- The Daily Courier
