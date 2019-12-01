Stroll through the Valley of Lights, Dec. 3
One night only!
Enjoy a 1-mile Stroll Through the Valley of Lights located east of Fain Park, 2200 N. Fifth St. in Prescott Valley from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3
No vehicles will be allowed for this one night event. Enjoy listening to the carolers, festive music and Santa.
Parking will be available on 2nd Street and at The Event Spot, 6520 E. First St. who will be serving hot chocolate and holiday treats before, during and after the event.
For more information, call 928-772-8857.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event
