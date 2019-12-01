PUSD Student of the Week: Maci

Maci is in her second year at Discovery Gardens, and it has been a joy to watch her develop and grow. Maci is a friend to all in class and her smile lights up the room.



Maci loves to share and laugh with her friend in class. I am so proud to be Maci’s teacher, and I cannot wait to see the joy she will continue to bring to our class and the Discovery Gardens community.



Information provided by Ryan Keim, preschool teacher, Discovery Gardens Preschool.