PUSD Student of the Week: Maci
Originally Published: December 1, 2019 7:27 p.m.
Maci is in her second year at Discovery Gardens, and it has been a joy to watch her develop and grow. Maci is a friend to all in class and her smile lights up the room.
Maci loves to share and laugh with her friend in class. I am so proud to be Maci’s teacher, and I cannot wait to see the joy she will continue to bring to our class and the Discovery Gardens community.
Information provided by Ryan Keim, preschool teacher, Discovery Gardens Preschool.
Most Read
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Update: Highway 89A, Glassford Hill area now open after accident
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: