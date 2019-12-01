Piles to be burned in Prescott Basin Dec. 2-6

Fire managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to continue taking advantage of favorable conditions, including fuel moisture level and forecasted weather, to continue burning piles at various locations in the Prescott Basin Dec. 2 through Friday, Dec. 6. Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience.



Fire mangers plan to burn approximately 560 acres of piles located along Senator Highway from Goldwater Lake south to Wolf Creek. In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed fire burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.



The purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels following thinning and fuelwood- removal activities. Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of wildfires.



All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

Information provided by Bradshaw Ranger District