Letter: Courthouse Christmas Lighting

Editor: The Friends of Jersey Lilly Courthouse Christmas Lighting Fundraiser Committee extend our gratitude to the 150 businesses, organizations and individuals who donated items for our kickoff auction event and those 99 registered bidders who purchased everything offered. Thanks also to Gary Denny of El Charro Norte for once again donating a buffet of Mexican cuisine for the event. Kudos to the decorating talents of Brent Smith that added the festive atmosphere to the venue.

Special thanks to our guest auctioneers Mayor Greg Mengarelli and Ralph Harris of Harris Auctions; our floor spotters Doug and Chris from Tour Prescott; and Brice, Jordie, Michelle and Rhonda who displayed the auction items for our bidders. We also thank the Prescott Chamber of Commerce staff and their ambassadors for their assistance in obtaining auction items and their administrative assistance during the event. All of these efforts resulted in the auction generating $17,980 for the Courthouse Christmas Lighting.

We’re not done yet. The auction was just the kick-off event. Throughout the season the committee will be selling raffle tickets and donor bulbs until our final event, the “Lights Out Party” on Jan. 16, 2020, where we will draw the winning raffle tickets for $8,000 worth of items. The raffle items for this year are the western bronze “Sidekicks” sculpted and donated by Bradford Williams valued at $4,000; a 14 karat Rose Gold Diamond Pendant donated by Raskin’s Jewelers valued at $2,500, and a set of four Michelin tires, including installation and taxes, donated by Prescott Tire Pros valued at $1,500. Donor bulbs will be displayed in the bar of the Jersey Lilly Saloon throughout the season. Raffle tickets and donor bulbs can be purchased at the Jersey Lilly Saloon, 116 S. Montezuma St. or through the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, 117 W. Goodwin St.

Everyone who contributes in any way is considered a Friend of Jersey Lilly.

Susan Roberts

The Friends of Jersey Lilly

Courthouse Christmas Lighting Fundraiser Committee

Prescott