OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 01
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Courthouse Christmas Lighting

Originally Published: December 1, 2019 7:02 p.m.

Editor: The Friends of Jersey Lilly Courthouse Christmas Lighting Fundraiser Committee extend our gratitude to the 150 businesses, organizations and individuals who donated items for our kickoff auction event and those 99 registered bidders who purchased everything offered. Thanks also to Gary Denny of El Charro Norte for once again donating a buffet of Mexican cuisine for the event. Kudos to the decorating talents of Brent Smith that added the festive atmosphere to the venue.

Special thanks to our guest auctioneers Mayor Greg Mengarelli and Ralph Harris of Harris Auctions; our floor spotters Doug and Chris from Tour Prescott; and Brice, Jordie, Michelle and Rhonda who displayed the auction items for our bidders. We also thank the Prescott Chamber of Commerce staff and their ambassadors for their assistance in obtaining auction items and their administrative assistance during the event. All of these efforts resulted in the auction generating $17,980 for the Courthouse Christmas Lighting.

We’re not done yet. The auction was just the kick-off event. Throughout the season the committee will be selling raffle tickets and donor bulbs until our final event, the “Lights Out Party” on Jan. 16, 2020, where we will draw the winning raffle tickets for $8,000 worth of items. The raffle items for this year are the western bronze “Sidekicks” sculpted and donated by Bradford Williams valued at $4,000; a 14 karat Rose Gold Diamond Pendant donated by Raskin’s Jewelers valued at $2,500, and a set of four Michelin tires, including installation and taxes, donated by Prescott Tire Pros valued at $1,500. Donor bulbs will be displayed in the bar of the Jersey Lilly Saloon throughout the season. Raffle tickets and donor bulbs can be purchased at the Jersey Lilly Saloon, 116 S. Montezuma St. or through the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, 117 W. Goodwin St.

Everyone who contributes in any way is considered a Friend of Jersey Lilly.

Susan Roberts

The Friends of Jersey Lilly

Courthouse Christmas Lighting Fundraiser Committee

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries