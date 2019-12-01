OFFERS
Faculty, staff to be celebrated at PUSD meeting

The Prescott Unified School District receives an update about how it is spending its $15 million bond and $6 million override on October 1, 2019. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: December 1, 2019 7:49 p.m.

The Prescott Unified School District Governing Board will celebrate faculty and staff at the annual “Going the Extra Mile” reception prior to its 5 p.m. regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3.

All board meetings are held in the first-floor conference room in the Washington School District offices on East Gurley Street.

After the GEM staff members are honored, Lincoln Elementary Principal Karen Hughes will give a presentation about the school, showcasing programs and academic accomplishments of its students.

In board business, District Superintendent Joe Howard will be asking for an agreement to be signed with a California-based nonprofit organization, NCYL, whose mission it is to assist low-income children achieve their academic potential through long-term interventions, 18 to 24 months, aimed at helping students graduate with college or career plans. The agency also provides short-term responsive services, one to six months, intended to resolve issues and remove barriers impeding student success. Part of this effort will focus on assisting children living in foster care.

The board will also be voting on a one-year addition of a systems engineer to assist the district’s Internet Technology Department with cyber security and address system capacity related to the use of student technology devices. The position will eventually then revert to an IT technician post.

The board will also be asked to approve a new high school course titled, “Advanced Modern Manufacturing and Automation,” a career education technology class that revolves around manufacturing and robotics-related occupations. All board meetings are open to the public. Agendas are provided at all meetings.

