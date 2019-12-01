OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 01
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Up in smoke

By Annie Lane
Originally Published: December 1, 2019 6:58 p.m.

Dear Annie: I smoked cigarettes for 18 years and tried to quit many different times. I tried all the recommended treatments including hypnosis, nicotine gum, patches and a hundred other things. But three years ago, I quit for good, and I feel so much better. That was possible because I started vaping. I have said many times that vaping is saving my life.

My doctor says that I’m in much better shape than I was when I was smoking cigarettes. My husband says that he and our children are extremely grateful that I managed to quit. I have way more energy, and I no longer cough in my sleep, which I used to do all the time when I smoked cigarettes.

However, now I’m hearing that vaping is causing health problems, and I am really scared. In fact, I have been thinking about going back to cigarettes.

Because of the news, I have been reading a great deal about vaping, and my understanding is that the vaping itself is not the problem, since it has been popular for a number of years and legions of smokers from around the world have been vaping without problems. From what I can tell, the people who have suffered lung ailments and other health issues from vaping were victims of black-market liquids for either nicotine or marijuana.

I really don’t want to take up cigarettes again. But our state is considering banning vaping, and I feel like they will force me back to cigarettes. If the illnesses were caused by black-market products, and if vaping is made illegal, won’t we have even more black-market products?

I am turning to you for advice, but please don’t tell me to stay away from cigarettes if I don’t have the alternative of vaping. Why can’t vaping be legal but regulated? — Quitting Cigarettes

Dear Quitting Cigarettes: First, congratulations on quitting smoking cigarettes. You should be commended for sticking with it. Second, some states have banned the sale of flavored vaping products but not vaping itself. These states are doing this to combat the growing number of teenagers who have been attracted to vaping.

Vaping is being studied very carefully because of the illnesses, and deaths, that have been attributed to it — whether it is the vaping itself or contaminated liquids. As this is such a new development, there is a lot of misinformation out there. Have a frank conversation with your doctor about your concerns before taking any drastic actions. Focus on your feat rather than your fear.

Dear Annie: I would like to thank you for responding to my recent letter about my husband’s “wandering eye.” By expressing my frustrations on paper, it helped me realize that my concerns should not be so worrisome. I am trying not to be that green-eyed monster. And your wise comments affirming my sentiments gave me the confidence to calmly and rationally confront my husband, “Craig,” about the main issue, and to put it into perspective because he took my comments seriously. — Formerly Aggravated

Dear Formerly Aggravated: Thank you for your kind words, and for sharing an update. Expressing our frustrations, or any feeling for that matter, on paper can be very therapeutic. We gain perspective. Writing is a great stress reducer, and a place where you can express yourself free of judgment or interruption.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book -- featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries