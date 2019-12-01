Boston College fires coach Steve Addazio
College Football
BOSTON — Boston College fired coach Steve Addazio on Sunday after seven seasons in which the Eagles never surpassed seven wins.
Wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell will serve as interim coach.
Addazio was 44-44 since taking over in 2013, reaching bowl eligibility for the sixth time in seven years after beating Pittsburgh 26-19 on Saturday. The 60-year-old coach spent much of his postgame news conference talking about the program's future, insisting, "It's not about me."
BC won seven games in five of his first six seasons, but he could never get the Eagles back to the level they reached in the early 2000s, when they were often ranked in the AP Top 25 and occasionally playing for a conference championship. This year, they lost to Kansas — a team that hadn't beaten a Power 5 opponent on the road in 11 years — and needed to beat Pitt in the final regular-season game to qualify for a bowl berth.
