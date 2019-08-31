OFFERS
Sun, Sept. 01
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Rants & Raves: Sept. 1, 2019

Originally Published: August 31, 2019 8:02 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

  • Several letter writers have recently asked why we hate the president. I am asking them: “Why do you love him so?” Is it his lying, bullying, insulting, inciting hate, destructiveness and embarrassing actions? What spell are you under?

  • An organized under-voting campaign had the unintended consequence or requiring another election to finish electing three candidates to the Prescott City Council. So, how much is their little ego trip going to cost taxpayers for this additional election?

  • Algorithmic trading is partly responsible for these large market swings. If these swings cause you anxiety maybe you should lighten your equity holdings. This volatility, up and down, is not going to end.

  • City Council, your constituents are speaking to you! Start listening! Stop making excuses and pointing fingers because you didn’t like the election outcome. Saying we cast uninformed votes is only making us angrier with you.

  • I’d like to see the courthouse area become a mall area and allow no cars surrounding the courthouse. I’ve been to other small towns where this was the case in the downtown area and it was very pleasant and safe.

  • Wonder if the mayor and City Council got the message from the election results. Maybe time to clear the local swamp!

  • Interesting that a council person said he was “disappointed to see a special interest group with so much money” sway the election. How does he think the mayor got in! It wasn’t the money ... it’s too many big developments.

  • “Smoke on the Horizon” was an amazing column – displaying both vulnerability and power. Columnist Alex Piacenza’s message was smart and cautionary.

  • RE: Review of business licenses – By eliminating the license requirement, you open up the possibility to something similar to the recovery houses happening again.

  • One of the purposes of obtaining a business license is to keep track of the number and kinds of businesses in town creating sales tax income and to keep on top of the number of specific types of businesses.

  • To dog owners in the Prescott Highlands area (Delano, Hibiscus, Lynxwood, Colter Bay streets), please do not let your dogs outside and allow them to bark continuously! It’s inconsiderate and disrupts the peace and quiet of our area! Be responsible!

  • I would like to personally compliment The Daily Courier on the excellent coverage of the jazz festival on Goodwin Street.

  • Thanks to the powers that be for finally extending the restroom hours to 9 p.m. at the courthouse plaza – definitely a good move!

  • Well that didn’t last long, people are right back to texting and talking on their phones while driving!

All Rants & Raves are subject to editing. Submit RANTS&RAVES at dcourier.com/rants-and-raves or email twieds@prescottaz.com.

