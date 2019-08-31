Police: Georgia woman borrowed badge, gun to get free snacks
DULUTH, Ga. — A Georgia probation officer has resigned and her friend has been arrested for borrowing that officer’s badge and gun to get free snacks at a QuikTrip.
WSB-TV reports 33-year-old Pektra LaQuiche Edgerton was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer.
Gwinnett County Police Officer J.T. Smith says he saw Edgerton inside the QuikTrip with a badge and gun requesting free snacks and her actions seemed suspicious.
Smith’s body cam footage shows he pulled Edgerton over and she was still wearing the badge. The footage shows Edgerton admitting that her passenger, Brandi Green, was an officer with the Department of Community Supervision, who let her borrow the gun and badge.
The department says Green was suspended but later resigned.
The outlet says Edgerton hasn’t responded to comment request as of Thursday.
