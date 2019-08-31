OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 01
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Sophie Barbara Chapp (nee Liskowicz)

Sophie Barbara Chapp (nee Liskowicz)

Sophie Barbara Chapp (nee Liskowicz)

Originally Published: August 31, 2019 7:55 p.m.

Sophie Barbara Chapp (nee Liskowicz) died peacefully at home in Prescott, Arizona, on Aug. 25, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on Jan. 26, 1929, in Blizanka, Poland, to Nicholas and Olga Liskowicz, who preceded her in death.

Barbara came to the United States with her family in 1936. She received her Associate of Arts degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She married William Vincent Chapp in 1952 and they raised a family of three daughters and one son in New Jersey and Maryland.

Barbara was a homemaker for many years and later was hired as an Executive Secretary for several corporations and the Montgomery County, Maryland school system. She supported her husband Bill in his career with the U.S. Postal Service in Washington, D.C., and for a three-year assignment in California. Following Bill’s retirement in 1987, they lived in Virginia, Florida and Arizona, moving to Phoenix, Arizona, in 2006 and Prescott, Arizona, in 2009.

Barbara is survived by her loving daughters, Barbara (William) Driscoll, Susan (James) Man, Patricia (Allen) Peterson; son William (Diane) Chapp; grandchildren Andrew, Jennifer, Paul, Gregory and Michael; sister Stella Downey; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings Frank Liskowicz and Josephine Lorenc, and grandson Ryan Man. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Barbara was a woman with a sparkle in her eye and a loving heart. She appreciated beauty and nature and enjoyed gardening and the outdoors.

She was a Girl Scout leader and went on many hikes, campouts and canoe trips. She loved travel, visiting many U.S. cities and foreign countries, dancing, theater, movies, playing cards, reading, and socializing with friends and family. Barbara was the life of the party! - including her joyous 90th birthday celebration in January 2019. She supported The Catholic Church and many charitable causes. She will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Ave., Prescott, Arizona, 86301, on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m.

The family suggests donations may be made to Prescott Community Cupboard Food Bank, 434 W. Gurley St., Prescott, AZ 86301, or Good Samaritan Society - Prescott Hospice, 1063 Ruth Street, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: William Vincent Chapp
Obituary: Barbara Hill Reilly
Obituary: Barbara Moebius
Obituary: Barbara Ann Hofer (nee Haddick)
Obituary: Barbara Moebius

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries