Nix rallies No. 16 Auburn 27-21 over No. 11 Ducks
College Football

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to throw against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/AP)

STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: August 31, 2019 11:07 p.m.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Auburn true freshman quarterback Bo Nix threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with 9 seconds remaining and the 16th-ranked Tigers opened the season with a 27-21 comeback win over No. 11 Oregon on Saturday night.

Nix barely converted a fourth-and-3 at midfield on the final drive when he tucked and ran. Only the nose of the ball was past the chain when officials measured. Then on third-and-10 from the Oregon 39 with no timeouts, Nix hit Williams for 13 yards, and then found him again on the next play to put Auburn ahead for the first time.

The Tigers, who trailed 21-6 late in the third quarter, delivered another opening-weekend blow to the Pac-12. They beat the Pac-12’s highest-ranked team in a season opener for the second year in a row — No. 6 Washington lost to them 21-16 in Atlanta last year.

Nix finished 13-of-31 passing for 177 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and also ran seven times for 42 yards. JaTarvious Whitlow ran 24 times for 110 yards for the Tigers.

Justin Herbert, who bypassed early entry in the NFL draft to return to Oregon, was 28-of-37 passing for 242 yards with a touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon: The Ducks had several chances to keep this game from being that close. Already up 7-0, Bryan Addison couldn’t pull in a catch in the back of the end zone on their second drive right before Camden Lewis missed a 20-yard field goal. There was also an exchange of 80-yard returns in the second quarter. Jevon Holland had an 81-yard punt return to the Auburn 9, setting up a chance to go up 21-3. But Herbert fumbled on the next play. Defensive end Big Kat Bryant scooped it up and ran 83 yards to the Oregon 3, though the Tigers had to settle for a field goal.

Auburn: While Nix had some mistakes, like the sidearm throw into traffic that was picked off near the Oregon 10 in the second quarter, but he made plays when the Tigers needed them. His father and high school coach, Patrick Nix, played at Auburn from 1992-95.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Both Auburn and Oregon are Top 25 teams, but the Tigers should be the higher-ranked of the two in the next poll.

UP NEXT

Oregon is home to play Nevada on Saturday night.

Auburn plays at home Saturday night against Tulane.

Top 25 Roundup: No. 1 Alabama beats No. 4 LSU 29-0

